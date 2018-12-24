Recently deceased

Brennan, Mr. David Eugene Sr., 69, of North Chesterfield, husband of Ann Marie Brennan. Coleman, Mr. James Melvin, 70, of Chesterfield. Craig, Mrs. Christine Carol, 70, of...

Brennan, Mr. David Eugene Sr., 69, of North Chesterfield, husband of Ann Marie Brennan.

Coleman, Mr. James Melvin, 70, of Chesterfield.

Craig, Mrs. Christine Carol, 70, of Chesterfield, wife of Douglas Craig.

Creasy, Mrs. Doris Collins, 86, of North Chesterfield, wife of Audrian Belmont Creasy Jr.

Howell, Mr. James P., 77, of North Chesterfield, husband of Almeata Ruth Shaw Howell.

Joyner, Ms. Rebecca J. “Ree,” 86, of Chester, companion of Robert Richmond.

Konek, Mrs. Eleanor Jean Brown Jones, 82, of Chesterfield, companion of Allen Michaels.

Mapp, Mr. Thomas M., 69, of Chesterfield, husband of Debra Mapp.

Solomon, Mr. Don, 82, of Chesterfield, a Navy veteran, husband of Susan Duby Solomon.

Thompson, Mrs. Loretta McDonough, 71, of Chesterfield, wife of Eugene C. Thompson Jr.

Tompkins, Mr. Gary E. Jr., 83, of North Chesterfield, husband of Eva Mae Tompkins.

Vest, Mr. Robert L. Sr., 83, of Chesterfield, husband of Virginia C. Vest.

Walton, Mr. Berkeley Ellsworth “Bootie” Sr., 96, of Chesterfield, widower of Grace Estelle Walton and Elizabeth Dance Walton.

West, Mr. Tommie Joe, 87, of Chesterfield, an Air Force veteran, widower of Barbara West.