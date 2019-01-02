Trending

Local Girl Scouts take action for foster kids

Community January 2, 2019

Girl Scout Troop No. 5257, along with Highland Springs Church of the Nazarene and Gerlach Legal Services, recently collected, packed and labeled backpacks with toiletries, pajamas, books and comfort items for kids in foster care. The bags are important since many kids in foster care receive trash bags to haul their things from place to place, according to the Scout troop. The Girl Scouts delivered the bags to Chesterfield and Petersburg departments of social services on Dec. 19, just in time for Christmas. Some of the girls earned credit for their Silver Award for the “Take Action Project.”

