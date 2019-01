Recently deceased

Cherry, Mrs. Constance Diane, 56, of Chester. Dunfee, Mrs. Susan Ann Jensen, 67, of Chester, a wife of Rick Dunfee. Freeburger, Mr. Barron Henry, 84, of Chester,...

Cherry, Mrs. Constance Diane, 56, of Chester.



Dunfee, Mrs. Susan Ann Jensen, 67, of Chester, a wife of Rick Dunfee.



Freeburger, Mr. Barron Henry, 84, of Chester, widower of Helen Louise Tally Freeburger.



Hamilton, Mr. Kenneth Lee Sr., 91, of North Chesterfield, a Navy veteran, husband of Kathleen Hamilton.



Hammond, Mr. Joseph C., 56, of North Chesterfield.

Harris, Mr. Eugene Clay, 71, of North Chesterfield, a Vietnam War-era Air Force veteran.



Morley, Dr. Emily, 85, of Chesterfield, wife of John W. Morley.



Perreault, Mr. Paul David, 83, of Chester, a retired Army master sergeant who served in the Vietnam War, husband of Mary Jo Perreault.



Stevens, Mr. Andy J., 66, of North Chesterfield, an Army veteran who served in the Vietnam War, husband of Robin Ahlgrim-Stevens.



Strane , Mr. Melvin D. Sr., 77, of North Chesterfield, husband of Veronica Friend Strane .



Woosley, Mr. W. Hassel, of Chesterfield, an Army veteran who served in World War II, widower of Pauline McClanahan Woosley.