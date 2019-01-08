Trending

El Juguetazo

Community January 8, 2019 Caleb M Soptelean 0

scroll300
Toys were distributed to area children Saturday, Jan. 5 at L.C. Bird High School for El Juguetazo, or ‘the little toy,’ an annual event... El Juguetazo

Toys were distributed to area children Saturday, Jan. 5 at L.C. Bird High School for El Juguetazo, or ‘the little toy,’ an annual event held in conjunction with Three Kings Day. The event commemorates the arrival of wise men bearing gifts for the child Jesus. The event was started in Chester 15 years ago, event organizer Juan Santacoloma said.

Add a comment

No comments so far.

Be first to leave comment below.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Well-balanced Warriors off to hot start

Well-balanced Warriors off to hot start

Basketball Jan 8, 2019 0

Coach Glenna Lewis has Matoaca High’s girls basketball team...
Pressure defense, high energy nets Skyhawks success

Pressure defense, high energy nets Skyhawks success

Basketball Jan 8, 2019 0

For L.C. Bird High’s girls basketball, it’s been more...
Village News visits Dollywood

Village News visits Dollywood

Community Jan 8, 2019 0

Val and Bethany Yurachek recently vacationed to Gatlinburg, Tenn.,...
Credit union names new CEO

Credit union names new CEO

Business Jan 8, 2019 0

CHESTERFIELD – Argent Federal Credit Union recently hired Jamie...

Sad faces

Dogpound Jan 8, 2019 0

Hello and welcome back to the wonderful world of the Dogpound....

SIDS

Fire & Life Safety Jan 8, 2019 0

SIDS stands for Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. Every year, many infants...
Copyright 2018. All rights reserved.