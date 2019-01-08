El Juguetazo
Community January 8, 2019 Caleb M Soptelean 0
Toys were distributed to area children Saturday, Jan. 5 at L.C. Bird High School for El Juguetazo, or ‘the little toy,’ an annual event held in conjunction with Three Kings Day. The event commemorates the arrival of wise men bearing gifts for the child Jesus. The event was started in Chester 15 years ago, event organizer Juan Santacoloma said.
Well-balanced Warriors off to hot start
Basketball Jan 8, 2019 0
Coach Glenna Lewis has Matoaca High’s girls basketball team...
For L.C. Bird High’s girls basketball, it’s been more...
Village News visits Dollywood
Val and Bethany Yurachek recently vacationed to Gatlinburg, Tenn.,...
Credit union names new CEO
CHESTERFIELD – Argent Federal Credit Union recently hired Jamie...
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.