Toys were distributed to area children Saturday, Jan. 5 at L.C. Bird High School for El Juguetazo, or ‘the little toy,’ an annual event held in conjunction with Three Kings Day. The event commemorates the arrival of wise men bearing gifts for the child Jesus. The event was started in Chester 15 years ago, event organizer Juan Santacoloma said.