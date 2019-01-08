Trending

Police investigating bank robbery

CommunityPolice January 8, 2019 Press release 0

Chesterfield police are investigating a robbery of the Wells Fargo Bank at 5630 Hopkins Road. Police said a woman entered the bank just before... Police investigating bank robbery

Chesterfield police are investigating a robbery of the Wells Fargo Bank at 5630 Hopkins Road.

Police said a woman entered the bank just before 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, and provided a note to a bank teller demanding money. The woman obtained a small amount of money and fled on foot. She never displayed a weapon, and there were no reported injuries at the bank.

During the police response to the scene, it was learned that the suspect may have discarded some of the money just inside Richmond city limits in the 100 block of German School Road. Police recovered evidence there believed to be from the robbery.

The suspect is described as white, approximately 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 160 to 170 pounds. She was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black hat, multi-colored scarf and gloves, and was carrying a green cloth type bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at (804) 748-1251, Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or use the P3 app.

