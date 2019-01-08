Recently deceased

Trending

Obituaries January 8, 2019

Brown, Mr. Michael K., 57, of Chesterfield.
Brown, Mr. Timothy B., 72, of Chesterfield, husband of Mary Lou Brown.
Dunfee, Mrs. Susan Ann Jensen, 67, of Chester, wife of Rick Dunfee.
Earley, Mr. John R. Sr., 72, of Chesterfield, husband of Carol H. Earley.
Farmer, Mrs. Peggy Ann Hodges, 77, of Chesterfield, widow of Robert Gene Farmer Sr.
Fielding, Mr. Scott Simpson, 46, of Chester, husband of Lori Anderson Fielding.
Hammond, Mr. Joseph C., 56, of North Chesterfield.
Hancock, Mrs. Betty King, 74, of South Chesterfield, wife of Noah Dwight Hancock.
Hannon, Mr. Ronald Maynard, 74, of Chester, husband of Linda L. Hannon.
Harris, Mr. Eugene Clay, 71, of North Chesterfield, a Vietnam War-era Air Force veteran.
Jackson, Mrs. Mary Ester Smith, 77, of Chester.
Johnson, Mr. Melvin Ray, 81, of North Chesterfield, a Navy veteran, husband of Nancye Saunders Johnson.
Leonard, Mrs. Rachel Lorraine, 88, of Chesterfield, widow of Frank “Pete” Leonard.
Massie, Mrs. Shirley Clayton, 94, of Chesterfield, wife of Jack Massie and widow of Linwood Clayton.
Matthews, Ms. Elizabeth “Betty” Jean, 92, of Chester.
Penland, Mr. Paul W., 62, of Chesterfield, an Air Force veteran, husband of Sandra Penland.
Perreault, Mr. Paul David, 83, of Chester, a retired Army master sergeant who served in the Vietnam War, husband of Mary Jo Perreault.
Quarles, Mrs. Marolyn E., 80, of South Chesterfield, wife of Harry Quarles.
Schools, Mr. Gene “Sonny,” 81, of North Chesterfield, husband of Margaret Elizabeth Schools.
Stevens, Mr. Andy J., 66, of Chesterfield, a retired Army command sergeant major and a command sergeant major with the Virginia Defense Force, husband of Robin Stevens.
Strane, Mr. Melvin D. Sr., 77, of North Chesterfield, husband of Veronica Friend Strane.
Woosley, Mr. W. Hassel, of Chesterfield, an Army veteran who served in World War II, widower of Pauline McClanahan Woosley.

