Insuring Betsy

Hello and welcome back to the wonderful world of the Dogpound. If you remember from a recent article, I was recovering from an accident that put my poor Betsy in the repair shop. It was not a surprise that my insurance decided it was not worth the effort to patch her back up; I was not surprised, since she was born in 2004 and had lived over 257,000 miles.

However, I was surprised by my insurance company. Before they had determined the dollars involved in fixing old Betsy back up, they told me that I could rent a car. They would allow me $25 a day up to $600, which is barely enough to cover the lowest-cost car in the rental lot. Better than nothing, but I figured I could upgrade and it would cost me maybe an additional $10 a day. However, their story abruptly changed when they decided it was better to total my car versus repairing it. The claims guy told me that I could still rent a car but they would only do it for seven days. What! I would still be without a car, and I still need time to find another mode of transportation, but my protest fell on deaf ears. Sad face! Only good news was that they did give me more for my car than I expected, and that extra money would help me purchase another car. The day after Christmas they brought me a new/used 2015 Honda CR-V, which had one owner and only 35,000 miles on it. I hope it lasts as long as old Betsy did!

THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK

“Half of all accidents at home occur in the kitchen, and the family has to eat them.” – Unknown

SMILES FOR THE WEEK

•Coming home from his Little League game, Billy swung open the front door very excited. Unable to attend the game, his father immediately wanted to know what happened. “So, how did you do son?” he asked. “You’ll never believe it!” Billy said. “I was responsible for the winning run!”

“Really? How’d you do that?” “I dropped the ball.”

•A policeman was checking up on a robbery in a home. The policeman asked the lady of the house, “This is the messiest room I ever saw. You should have reported the robbery right away.” The woman said, “I didn’t know it was a robbery. I thought my husband had been looking for a clean shirt!”

•A young man proposed marriage to his sweetheart. The girl replied, “If I marry you, will you promise to give up smoking?”

“Yes, I will,” came the reply.

“And drinking?” “I will give up drinking as well.” “And going to the club with your cronies?”

“Yes, I will.”

“And what else will you give up for my sake?” she asked. “I have already given up the idea of marrying you!”

•A bunch of lawyers were sitting around the office playing poker. “I win!” said Johnson. Henderson threw down his cards. “That’s it! I’ve had it! Johnson is cheating!!!” “How can you tell?” Phillips asked. “Those aren’t the cards I dealt him!”

That is all I have for today. As always. be good, do good, play safe, and remember, only you can prevent accidents, unless the other driver is texting while driving. Be safe out there!

— JR

Walter Wilson Jr. is an Ohio native who lived in Chester from 1991-2000, where he worked for Allied-Signal (now Honeywell). He resides in Sullivan, Ind.