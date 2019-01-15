Police searching for bank robbery suspect
Police January 15, 2019 Press release 0
Police have obtained a warrant for and are looking for a woman in relation to the Jan. 5
Just before 9:45 a.m. Jan. 5, a woman entered the bank and passed a note to a bank teller demanding money. Upon receiving cash, the suspect fled on foot. She did not display a weapon, and there were no reported injuries at the bank.
Detectives obtained a warrant for robbery for Elizabeth A. Shelton, 29, in relation to the incident. Shelton, of the 9100
Police searching for bank robbery suspect
Recently deceased
Obituaries Jan 15, 2019 0
Juvenile firesetters
Commentary Jan 15, 2019 0
Insuring Betsy
Commentary Jan 15, 2019 0
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.