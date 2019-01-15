Police searching for bank robbery suspect

Trending

Elizabeth A. Shelton

Police have obtained a warrant for and are looking for a woman in relation to the Jan. 5 robbery of the Wells Fargo bank branch at 5630 Hopkins Road.
Just before 9:45 a.m. Jan. 5, a woman entered the bank and passed a note to a bank teller demanding money. Upon receiving cash, the suspect fled on foot. She did not display a weapon, and there were no reported injuries at the bank.
Detectives obtained a warrant for robbery for Elizabeth A. Shelton, 29, in relation to the incident. Shelton, of the 9100 block of Patterson Avenue, Henrico, is described as white, about 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighing about 200 pounds. She has green eyes and brown hair.

