Recently deceased

Obituaries January 15, 2019

Averette, Mr. Rickie C., 65, of North Chesterfield, husband of Linda K. Averette.
Billings, Mr. Douglas Delano, 80, of Chesterfield, husband of Evelyn Billings.
Grubbs, Mrs. Linda Ward, 56, of Chesterfield, wife of Lonnie Grubbs.
Massie, Mrs. Shirley Clayton, 94, of Chesterfield, wife of Jack Massie and widow of Linwood Clayton.
Orange, Mr. Larry D., 75, of Chesterfield, husband of Cheryl Z. Orange.
Perkins, Mrs. Helen Phillips, 91, of Chesterfield, wife of Thomas E. “Tuck” Perkins.
Redwood, Ms. Robinette Michelle, 51, of Chesterfield.
Rowe, Mr. Lloyd Elmo Sr., 82, of North Chesterfield, husband of Doris Rowe.
Taylor, Dr. Viola S., 85, of Chester, widow of John H. Taylor.
Wiley, Ms. Robin Lynn, 57, of Chesterfield.

