Shooting suspect arrested
Police January 15, 2019 Press release 0
A woman is being held on multiple charges related to a Jan. 7 shooting when a man was shot in the 2100 block of Willis Road. Jazmine N. Kersey, 27, of no known address, was arrested and held on charges of malicious wounding, carjacking, use of a firearm in the commission of a carjacking, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and conspiracy to commit malicious wounding in relation to the incident. Kersey was arrested Jan. 9 after a brief vehicle chase
Angela Caraballo L.C. Bird High Shooting guard Junior at...
Charles FaldenL.C. Bird High Guard/forward Sophomore, Winthrop Falden was...
Police searching for bank robbery suspect
Police have obtained a warrant for and are looking...
Recently deceased
Obituaries Jan 15, 2019 0
Averette, Mr. Rickie C., 65, of North Chesterfield, husband of Linda K....
Juvenile firesetters
Commentary Jan 15, 2019 0
In 2004, four coworkers and I were tasked with rewriting the...
Insuring Betsy
Commentary Jan 15, 2019 0
Hello and welcome back to the wonderful world of the Dogpound....
