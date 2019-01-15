Shooting suspect arrested

A woman is being held on multiple charges related to a Jan. 7 shooting when a man was shot in the 2100 block of...

A woman is being held on multiple charges related to a Jan. 7 shooting when a man was shot in the 2100 block of Willis Road. Jazmine N. Kersey, 27, of no known address, was arrested and held on charges of malicious wounding, carjacking, use of a firearm in the commission of a carjacking, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and conspiracy to commit malicious wounding in relation to the incident. Kersey was arrested Jan. 9 after a brief vehicle chase