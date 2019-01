Police are searching for a suspect in a shooting that occurred Dec. 12 outside a restaurant in the 1900 block of West Hundred Road....

Police are searching for a suspect in a shooting that occurred Dec. 12 outside a restaurant in the 1900 block of West Hundred Road. Police responded to an area hospital to investigate a shooting. A man reported that he had been shot by an unknown suspect at about 2:30 a.m. The suspect also allegedly stole a handgun from the victim, who had injuries but was treated and released.