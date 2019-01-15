The next level: Falden, Morgan and White playing collegiate ball
BasketballSports January 15, 2019 Josh Mathews 0
Charles Falden
L.C. Bird High
Guard/forward
Sophomore, Winthrop
Falden was the 2016 Class 5 Player of the Year for L.C. Bird High and posted many memorable performances for the Skyhawks during his time there. Interestingly, Falden didn’t have a single “position,” which made recruiting more difficult for him. After a prep year at Massanutten Military Academy, Falden caught on with Winthrop University, a successful program in Rock Hill, S.C., and a member of the Big South Conference. Falden is getting significant minutes off the bench and has impressed as of late when given increased playing time. Against No. 9 Florida State, Falden scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds as the Eagles fell 87-76. In Winthrop’s Big South opener against UNC Asheville, Falden had 13 points and six rebounds to get the Eagles off on the right foot, winning 80-65. The sophomore guard scored 11 points against Kentucky in just 21 minutes on the floor. As Falden’s role continues to evolve, he could be a serious factor in the Eagles’ success as they look to dethrone Radford as conference champion.
Devin Morgan
Matoaca High
Shooting guard
Junior, Youngstown St.
If watching players pour in 25 points a game was of interest to local basketball fans, chances are they have gone to see Devin Morgan play during his time at Matoaca High. Morgan committed to Delaware State, where he became the leading scorer and played alongside Thomas Dale High product Kavon Waller. He transferred to Youngstown State of the Missouri Valley Conference, and after sitting out a year due to transfer rules, Morgan has had flashes of brilliance on the floor for the Penguins. He has reached double figures in scoring six times this season, including 25-point outbursts against Fordham Nov. 17 and against Central Michigan on Dec. 4. Against Oakland University Dec. 30, Morgan scored 15 points on 5 for 7 shooting, including 3 for 4 from three-point territory. He has been used in a variety of roles for the Penguins, sometimes starting, sometimes coming off the bench, but always getting his offensive opportunities.
Andrien White
Thomas Dale High/Quality Education Academy
Shooting guard
Senior, Wake Forest
Andrien White is sitting out the 2018-19 season due to transfer rules, now that he has decided to take his talents to the Atlantic Coast
