The next level: Falden, Morgan and White playing collegiate ball

BasketballSports January 15, 2019 Josh Mathews 0

Charles Falden in action at Winthrop University.

Charles Falden
L.C. Bird High
Guard/forward
Sophomore, Winthrop

Falden was the 2016 Class 5 Player of the Year for L.C. Bird High and posted many memorable performances for the Skyhawks during his time there. Interestingly, Falden didn’t have a single “position,” which made recruiting more difficult for him. After a prep year at Massanutten Military Academy, Falden caught on with Winthrop University, a successful program in Rock Hill, S.C., and a member of the Big South Conference. Falden is getting significant minutes off the bench and has impressed as of late when given increased playing time. Against No. 9 Florida State, Falden scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds as the Eagles fell 87-76. In Winthrop’s Big South opener against UNC Asheville, Falden had 13 points and six rebounds to get the Eagles off on the right foot, winning 80-65. The sophomore guard scored 11 points against Kentucky in just 21 minutes on the floor. As Falden’s role continues to evolve, he could be a serious factor in the Eagles’ success as they look to dethrone Radford as conference champion.

Devin Morgan
Matoaca High
Shooting guard
Junior, Youngstown St.
 
If watching players pour in 25 points a game was of interest to local basketball fans, chances are they have gone to see Devin Morgan play during his time at Matoaca High. Morgan committed to Delaware State, where he became the leading scorer and played alongside Thomas Dale High product Kavon Waller. He transferred to Youngstown State of the Missouri Valley Conference, and after sitting out a year due to transfer rules, Morgan has had flashes of brilliance on the floor for the Penguins. He has reached double figures in scoring six times this season, including 25-point outbursts against Fordham Nov. 17 and against Central Michigan on Dec. 4. Against Oakland University Dec. 30, Morgan scored 15 points on 5 for 7 shooting, including 3 for 4 from three-point territory. He has been used in a variety of roles for the Penguins, sometimes starting, sometimes coming off the bench, but always getting his offensive opportunities. 

Andrien White
Thomas Dale High/Quality Education Academy
Shooting guard
Senior, Wake Forest
 
Andrien White is sitting out the 2018-19 season due to transfer rules, now that he has decided to take his talents to the Atlantic Coast Conference following an incredible three seasons at UNC-Charlotte. White scored 1,058 points over three years while setting a school record with 67 three points made during the 2015-16 season with the 49ers. During his junior season at UNC Charlotte, he tied a career high with 30 points against East Carolina, and he scored in double figures 17 times. A guard who scores and rebounds well for his size, 6 feet 3 inches, White figures to start next year for Wake Forest, as senior guards Anthony Bilas and Torry Johnson will graduate, leaving just sophomores on the roster at the position. Ultimately, White may follow in his brother Andrew’s footsteps and play professionally. Last year, Andrew appeared in 15 games for the Atlanta Hawks, averaging 4.6 points. This year he suits up for the Maine Blue Claws in the NBA’s G-League, averaging 10 points per contest. 

