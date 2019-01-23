Dogpound delays

D Hello and welcome back to the wonderful world of the Dogpound. For the holidays, I made plans to visit my oldest daughter and...

For the holidays, I made plans to visit my oldest daughter and her husband in North Carolina, and for good measure, I also made arrangements for daughter number two and her son to fly in from Knoxville. My flight was rather uneventful; my first flight got out the gate about 20 minutes late, but by the time we landed we were back online. Of course, the flight was full, and I got the last seat in the back of the plane, next to the toilet. I had no options but to sit there and try to get some sleep. My daughter, on the other hand, had a much more interesting trip, which I will explain, was unfortunate. Their starting flight got out of the gate about an hour late, but since they had a 90-minute layover between flights, it did not seem to be a big issue till after they landed and their connecting flight was delayed an hour. And then, like a house of cards, everything fell apart, and the airport became a mass of disgruntled passengers desperately trying to find new passage to where ever they were headed. They stood in line for three hours and were only able to get a connecting flight for the next morning. To add insult to injury, which included no luggage, they were not given any kind of vouchers for a hotel or a meal. Per my daughter, they told her that this was a “traffic delay,” whatever that means, and no vouchers would be offered. It was now midnight, and people were trying to find a hotel and transportation to that hotel. As bad as that was, there were still dozens of people in line trying to get flights out the next day. One lady in line next to my daughter had to wait two days to get on a flight back home. They finally got into a hotel by 1 a.m. and had to get back up at 5 a.m. to catch their 7:30 flight out. The trips after that and back were good, and we had a good weekend visit with the girls.

THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK

“Although no one can go back and make a brand new start, anyone can start now to make a brand new ending.” — Carl Bard

DRUNKEN JOKES

A completely inebriated man was stumbling down the street with one foot on the curb and one foot in the gutter. A cop pulled up and said, “I’ve got to take you in, pal. You’re obviously drunk. ”Our wasted friend asked, ‘Officer, are ya absolutely sure I’m drunk?’“ Yeah, buddy, I’m sure,” said the officer. “Let’s go.” Breathing a sigh of relief, the wino said, “Thank goodness, I thought I was crippled.”

Two drunken men were driving home. The first started screaming, “Jim, watch out for the wall, watch out for the wall! Bam! They hit the wall. The next day in the hospital, the first man asked his friend, “You good for nothing, I’ve been screaming for you to watch out. Why didn’t you?” Jim answered him, “You were driving!”

That is a wrap for today. As always, be good, do good, and remember if you must fly, just grin and bear it the best you can. — JR