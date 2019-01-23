Horse rescued by firefighters

A 35-year-old Polish Arabian horse named Tigre was down in his stall, in the 7900 block of Cogbill Road, and the owner and vet...

A 35-year-old Polish Arabian horse named Tigre was down in his stall, in the 7900 block of Cogbill Road, and the owner and vet had done everything possible to get him up, Chesterfield firefighters and a large animal special rescue team was soon on the way to help.

It all began around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 10. The Little Fork Volunteer Technical Large Animal Rescue Team and firefighters from Centralia Road fire station along with Chesterfield Fire and EMS Battalion Chief 2 were dispatched to the emergency.

Working as a team, rescuers set up a tool staging area; a tripod and prepared the rigging to move Tigre over to a rescue glide. The vet mildly sedated Tigre and wide webbing was used to move Tigre onto the rescue glide. Once completed, crews began to pull him out of the stall and through the exterior door. Tigre was moved through the doorway using the glide and hoof poles used to control his legs.

Tigre was placed under the tripod and a Becker sling was applied to him. A pulley was used to lift him. After the sedation wore off Tigre began to stand on his own. After clearance by the vet rescuers removed the rigging and Tigre was moved back into his stall. When the rescue teams left, Tigre was drinking and eating some peppermint snacks.