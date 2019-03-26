Law enforcement offers tips for seniors

Law enforcement professionals had some advice for seniors at a “Be Safe, Smart and Secure” event at Southminster Presbyterian Church. Chesterfield Police Chief Jeffrey...

From left, Sheriff’s Lt. Matt Wilkerson, Fire Chief Loy Senter and Police Chief Jeffrey Katz speak at an event March 21.

Chesterfield Police Chief Jeffrey S. Katz said that the police department has connected with one-third of the households in the county through the Nextdoor app.



“We’ll let you know about crime trends in your area, and you can communicate with us,” he said.



County residents can also sign up for the EMS Passport program, which costs $49 a year for an individual or $79 a year for a family. Enrollment and payment of the fee would result in the beneficiary not paying extra for ambulance service.



Also noted was Safety Exchange Zones, a program whereby two parties can conduct a sale in a blue-lined area outside the county jail.



Katz said the top three crimes reported by seniors are, in order, larceny from an unlocked vehicle, cars being stolen when left idling and opioid overdoses.



He said that 14 idling cars were stolen in December. In regard to the thefts, Katz said that “kids in [Richmond] were playing a game and coming to Chesterfield County to see how many cars they could steal. It’s a contest, a sick contest.”



In regard to opioids, Katz said dispatch has been receiving fewer calls and that statistics are down, but added, “I don’t think we’re stemming the tide.”



For more information about services for seniors, go to chesterfield.gov/triad or call (804) 768-7878.