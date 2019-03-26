Recently deceased

NDRUZZI, JOHN P., 72, of North Chesterfield, husband of Lauren Sawtelle. BROWN, RONALD, 46, of South Chesterfield. CANNON, LEON JR., 55, of North Chesterfield, an Army veteran,...

NDRUZZI, JOHN P., 72, of North Chesterfield, husband of Lauren Sawtelle.

BROWN, RONALD, 46, of South Chesterfield.

CANNON, LEON JR., 55, of North Chesterfield, an Army veteran, husband of Shafnee Cannon.

DANDRIDGE, MILES SYLVESTER, 59, of Chesterfield, companion of Gail Harris.

DUREN, DEBORAH WINGER, 58, of Chesterfield, wife of Norman Gene Duren.

GILL, EDYTHE EDWARDS, 99, of Chesterfield, widow of William B. Gill.

HARVEY, JUDITH SLOAN, 71, of Chester, widow of Stephen A. Harvey.

HOAGLAND, BECKY J., 78, of North Chesterfield, wife of Larry Hoagland.

HOGGE, THOMAS CLIFTON, 76, of Chesterfield, an Army veteran, husband of Joyce Gibson Hogge.

HORTON, ROBERT MURRAY, 91, of Chesterfield, a Marine Corps veteran, husband of Betty Lou Horton.

JOHNSON, AVIS WALLER, 70, of Chesterfield, wife of Gary Johnson.

KAIN, MARY CLAIRE CONNOR, 94, of Enon, widow of Peter Jeremiah Kain.

LEWIS, SHIRLEY MAE, 85, of Chester.

LONG, IRA J. III, 28, of Chesterfield.

MIDDLETON, LEIGH ROYALL, 92, of Chesterfield, widower of Anne Scherer Middleton.

MILTZ, MARIE FOWLER, 95, of Chesterfield, widow of Linwood C. Miltz.

SBERTOLI, BETTIE A., 90, of Chesterfield.

WHITE, WALTER, 92, of Chesterfield, an Army and Navy veteran, husband of Nancy S. White.

WILLIAMS, WANDA ELAINE-WISE, 67, of Chesterfield, wife of Keith Williams.

WIRT, CATHERINE BROWNELL TERRELL, 70, of Chesterfield, wife of Michael Wirt.