Swift Creek Mill Theatre offers ‘Bright Star’ spring musical

CommunityEntertainment March 26, 2019 Press release 0

Swift Creek Mill Theatre's spring musical has a Grammy-nominated bluegrass score inspired by real events set in the 1920s through 1940s. "Bright Star" tells...
(Photo by Robyn O’Neill)

Swift Creek Mill Theatre’s spring musical has a Grammy-nominated bluegrass score inspired by real events set in the 1920s through 1940s.

“Bright Star” tells a sweeping tale of love and redemption.

Artistic director Tom Width explains, “On Aug. 14, 1902, William Helms was walking along the Big River … when he found a small valise containing a bruised and battered five-day-old baby in the riverbed, some 50 feet below the train trestle above.”

The spring musical opened March 23 and runs through May 11 on Fridays, Saturdays, and select Thursdays at 8 p.m. with matinees at 2:30 p.m. on select dates.

Doors open for dining two hours before curtain. Reservations are required to dine.

Reserved tickets are $40. Senior, military, and student tickets are available. Add dining for $17 up to 48 hours before a performance.

Rush tickets are sold one hour before performances, depending on seat availability, and range from $10 to $20.

