Man charged with involuntary manslaughter

The driver of a dump truck involved in a fatal crash that occurred in the 17200
Samuel M. Allebaugh II, 57, of the 3200
Police said a 1999 Ford F-Series dump truck was traveling on Genito Road when it went partially off the road, the driver overcorrected, and crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a 2009 Honda Accord. The driver of the Honda, Karen E. Giles, 56, of the 5600
Allebaugh, who was driving the dump truck, was not injured.
The investigation indicates Allebaugh was texting at the time of the crash.
He is currently being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.