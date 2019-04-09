Canadian dies after being struck by truck

A 40-year-old Ontario, Canada, man died Friday, April 5, after he was struck by a pickup while crossing in the 2400 block of West...
A 40-year-old Ontario, Canada,
man died Friday, April 5, after he was struck by a pickup while crossing in the 2400 block of West Hundred Road between Sunoco and Exxon gas stations.
According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, the man – Lance A.M. Owl – was struck around 11:30 p.m. by a red pickup truck that was traveling westbound.
A 40-year-old Ontario, Canada,
According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, the man – Lance A.M. Owl – was struck around 11:30 p.m. by a red pickup truck that was traveling westbound.
Witnesses attempted CPR immediately. The man was transported to a local medical facility where he succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the pickup truck remained on scene.
Shoosmith fire
Fire & EMS Apr 9, 2019
Firefighters were dispatched to 11800 Lewis Road on Monday,...
A 21-year-old man residing in the country illegally had...
A 40-year-old Ontario, Canada, man died Friday, April 5, after he...
Dominion retired two Chester units
Business Apr 9, 2019
Dominion Energy recently announced that it retired two units at the...
A Chesterfield resident has been charged with snake possession. Matthew R....
Village News goes to Times Square
Around the World Apr 9, 2019
Matoaca High School student Hannah Riggs, on left, and...