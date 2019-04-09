Canadian dies after being struck by truck

A 40-year-old Ontario, Canada, man died Friday, April 5, after he was struck by a pickup while crossing in the 2400 block of West...

According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, the man – Lance A.M. Owl – was struck around 11:30 p.m. by a red pickup truck that was traveling westbound.



Witnesses attempted CPR immediately. The man was transported to a local medical facility where he succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the pickup truck remained on scene.