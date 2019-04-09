Candidates file for primary, general elections

The candidates who have filed to run as of March 29 who represent the Village News’ coverage area are listed below. The primary election...

Former attorney and state legislator Joe Morrissey hugs a supporter during a April 3 campaign event at 4000 Jefferson Davis Highway. Morrissey – who started a radio talk show late last year that broadcasts from a studio in Chester – is challenging District 16 state Sen. Rosalyn Dance in the Democratic primary. Morrissey said Dance has taken over $32,000 from Dominion Energy, and he pledged to not accept any money from Dominion or any other corporation. (Courtesy photo)

The candidates who have filed to run as of March 29 who represent the Village News’ coverage area are listed below.



The primary election is June 11 and the general election Nov. 5.



*indicates incumbent

State House

Dist. 62: Lindsey Dougherty (D), Tavorise Marks (D), Carrie Coyner (R) Dist. 63: Lashrecse Aird (D)

Dist. 66: Sheila Bynum-Coleman (D), Kirk Cox (R) Dist. 70: Delores McQuinn (D), Linnard K. Harris (I)



State Senate

Dist. 10: Glen Sturtevant (R), Eileen Bedel (D), Ghazala Hashmi (D), Zachary Brown (D) Dist. 11: Amanda Pohl (D), Ernest Wayne Powell (D), Amanda Chase (R)

Dist. 16: Rosalyn Dance (D), Joe Morrissey (D)

Commissioner of the revenue

Jenefer Hughes (D), Tim McPeters (R)



Commonwealth’s attorney

Stacey Davenport (R), Scott Miles (D)

Sheriff

Rahn Kersey (I), Karl Leonard (R)



School board

Bermuda: Will Ares (D), Ann Coker (R)

Dale: Debbie Bailey (R), Shedrick D. McCall Jr. (D)

Matoaca: Ryan Harter (R), John Hilliard (R), Denisha Potts (D)



Treasurer

Rebecca Longnaker (R)



Board of supervisors:

Bermuda: Jim Ingle (R), Murtaza Khan (D)

Dale: Jim Holland (D*), Tammy Ridout (R)

Matoaca: Kevin Carroll (R), Craig Stariha (R), Rob Thompson (R)