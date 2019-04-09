Candidates file for primary, general elections

The candidates who have filed to run as of March 29 who represent the Village News’ coverage area are listed below.
The primary election is June 11 and the general election Nov. 5.
*indicates incumbent
State House
Dist. 62: Lindsey Dougherty (D),
Dist. 66: Sheila Bynum-Coleman (D), Kirk Cox (R) Dist. 70: Delores McQuinn (D), Linnard K. Harris (I)
State Senate
Dist. 10: Glen Sturtevant (R), Eileen Bedel (D), Ghazala Hashmi (D), Zachary Brown (D) Dist. 11: Amanda Pohl (D), Ernest Wayne Powell (D), Amanda Chase (R)
Dist. 16: Rosalyn Dance (D), Joe Morrissey (D)
Commissioner of the revenue
Jenefer Hughes (D), Tim McPeters (R)
Commonwealth’s attorney
Stacey Davenport (R), Scott Miles (D)
Sheriff
Rahn Kersey (I), Karl Leonard (R)
School board
Bermuda: Will Ares (D), Ann Coker (R)
Dale: Debbie Bailey (R), Shedrick D. McCall Jr. (D)
Matoaca: Ryan Harter (R), John Hilliard (R), Denisha Potts (D)
Treasurer
Rebecca Longnaker (R)
Board of supervisors:
Bermuda: Jim Ingle (R), Murtaza Khan (D)
Dale: Jim Holland (D*), Tammy Ridout (R)
Matoaca: Kevin Carroll (R), Craig Stariha (R), Rob Thompson (R)
