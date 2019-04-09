Trending

Candidates file for primary, general elections

Politics April 9, 2019 Caleb M Soptelean

front705
The candidates who have filed to run as of March 29 who represent the Village News’ coverage area are listed below. The primary election... Candidates file for primary, general elections
Former attorney and state legislator Joe Morrissey hugs a supporter during a April 3 campaign event at 4000 Jefferson Davis Highway. Morrissey – who started a radio talk show late last year that broadcasts from a studio in Chester – is challenging District 16 state Sen. Rosalyn Dance in the Democratic primary. Morrissey said Dance has taken over $32,000 from Dominion Energy, and he pledged to not accept any money from Dominion or any other corporation. (Courtesy photo)

The candidates who have filed to run as of March 29 who represent the Village News’ coverage area are listed below.

The primary election is June 11 and the general election Nov. 5.

*indicates incumbent

State House

Dist. 62: Lindsey Dougherty (D), Tavorise Marks (D), Carrie Coyner (R) Dist. 63: Lashrecse Aird (D)
Dist. 66: Sheila Bynum-Coleman (D), Kirk Cox (R) Dist. 70: Delores McQuinn (D), Linnard K. Harris (I)


State Senate
Dist. 10: Glen Sturtevant (R), Eileen Bedel (D), Ghazala Hashmi (D), Zachary Brown (D) Dist. 11: Amanda Pohl (D), Ernest Wayne Powell (D), Amanda Chase (R)
Dist. 16: Rosalyn Dance (D), Joe Morrissey (D)

Commissioner of the revenue

Jenefer Hughes (D), Tim McPeters (R)

Commonwealth’s attorney
Stacey Davenport (R), Scott Miles (D)

Sheriff

Rahn Kersey (I), Karl Leonard (R)


School board
Bermuda: Will Ares (D), Ann Coker (R)
Dale: Debbie Bailey (R), Shedrick D. McCall Jr. (D)
Matoaca: Ryan Harter (R), John Hilliard (R), Denisha Potts (D)

Treasurer
Rebecca Longnaker (R)


Board of supervisors:
Bermuda: Jim Ingle (R), Murtaza Khan (D)
Dale: Jim Holland (D*), Tammy Ridout (R)
Matoaca: Kevin Carroll (R), Craig Stariha (R), Rob Thompson (R)

Candidates file for primary, general elections

Candidates file for primary, general elections

Politics Apr 9, 2019

The candidates who have filed to run as of...
Former teachers walk through life together

Former teachers walk through life together

Community Apr 9, 2019

“We knew each other before we knew our husbands,”...
Fashion show raises scholarship funds

Fashion show raises scholarship funds

Clubs Apr 9, 2019

The Woman’s Club of Chester hosted their annual fashion...
Walker left a legacy of helping others

Walker left a legacy of helping others

For the Record Apr 9, 2019

Bryan H. Walker, 87, of the 6700 block of...
Local artist’s wares on display at Petersburg art gallery

Local artist’s wares on display at Petersburg art gallery

Art Apr 9, 2019

Steve Harris gets his art inspiration from dreams and...
Navy veteran gets assistance dog

Navy veteran gets assistance dog

Community Apr 9, 2019

Chester resident Kathy Tilbury, U.S. Navy retired, recently received...
Copyright 2018. All rights reserved.