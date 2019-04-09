Trending

Navy veteran gets assistance dog

CommunityMilitary April 9, 2019 Press release

scroll336
Chester resident Kathy Tilbury, U.S. Navy retired, recently received an assistance dog from Canine Companions for Independence. Tilbury was matched with Koa II, a... Navy veteran gets assistance dog
Desert Storm veteran Kathy Tilbury and Koa.

Chester resident Kathy Tilbury, U.S. Navy retired, recently received an assistance dog from Canine Companions for Independence.

Tilbury was matched with Koa II, a 3-year-old lab/golden retriever cross who was trained to respond to over 40 commands. Koa can turn light switches on and off, open and close doors and retrieve dropped objects. However, one of his most important jobs will be to provide constant companionship.

Tilbury and Koa recently returned to Chester after completing Canine Companions’ Team Training class, an intense, two-week course held at the organization’s Northeast Regional Center in Medford, N.Y., one of five such centers nationwide.

Each student who attends Team Training – held at each center four times a year – is paired with a fully trained, working assistance dog like Koa, and is taught to work with that canine companion. The training course consists of daily lectures, exams, practice and public outings.

Tilbury and Koa are settling into a routine back home in Chester. “Koa is a very special dog and I hope to have many wonderful years with him,” said Tilbury, who retired as a petty officer (E5).

Canine Companions for Independence is the largest nonprofit provider of trained assistance dogs. Established in 1975, Canine Companions provides highly trained assistance dogs to children and adults with disabilities, and is recognized worldwide for the excellence of its dogs, and quality and longevity of the matches it makes between dogs and people. There is no charge for the dog, its training and on-going follow-up services.

Local artist’s wares on display at Petersburg art gallery

Local artist’s wares on display at Petersburg art gallery

Art Apr 9, 2019

Steve Harris gets his art inspiration from dreams and...
Navy veteran gets assistance dog

Navy veteran gets assistance dog

Community Apr 9, 2019

Chester resident Kathy Tilbury, U.S. Navy retired, recently received...
Candidates file for primary, general elections

Candidates file for primary, general elections

Politics Apr 9, 2019

The candidates who have filed to run as of...
Shoosmith fire

Shoosmith fire

Fire & EMS Apr 9, 2019

Firefighters were dispatched to 11800 Lewis Road on Monday,...
Feds take up case of illegal immigrant charged with weapons offenses

Feds take up case of illegal immigrant charged with weapons offenses

Courts Apr 9, 2019

A 21-year-old man residing in the country illegally had...

Canadian dies after being struck by truck

For the Record Apr 9, 2019

A 40-year-old Ontario, Canada, man died Friday, April 5, after he...
Copyright 2018. All rights reserved.