Shoosmith fire

Firefighters were dispatched to 11800 Lewis Road on Monday, April 1, for a building on fire. Firefighters discovered smoke and fire coming from a recycling plant. The fire was declared under control at 12:52 p.m. No injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation. It was the second fire in that area in two months, as another fire was reported Feb. 6. (Courtesy photo)