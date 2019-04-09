Shoosmith fire

Trending

CommunityFire & EMS April 9, 2019 Press release

Firefighters were dispatched to 11800 Lewis Road on Monday, April 1, for a building on fire. Firefighters discovered smoke and fire coming from a recycling plant. The fire was declared under control at 12:52 p.m. No injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation. It was the second fire in that area in two months, as another fire was reported Feb. 6. (Courtesy photo)

Fire & EMS Apr 9, 2019

Feds take up case of illegal immigrant charged with weapons offenses

Courts Apr 9, 2019

A 21-year-old man residing in the country illegally had...

Canadian dies after being struck by truck

For the Record Apr 9, 2019

A 40-year-old Ontario, Canada, man died Friday, April 5, after he...

Dominion retired two Chester units

Business Apr 9, 2019

Dominion Energy recently announced that it retired two units at the...

Snake salesman? Miller charged after eight rattlesnakes found in his residence

Courts Apr 9, 2019

A Chesterfield resident has been charged with snake possession. Matthew R....
Village News goes to Times Square

Around the World Apr 9, 2019

Matoaca High School student Hannah Riggs, on left, and...
