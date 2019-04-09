Walker left a legacy of helping others

Bryan H. Walker, 87, of the 6700 block of Wentworth St., was found deceased in his home at 10:15 a.m., Tuesday, April 2, and...

Bryan Walker in 2015

Walker was known as a pillar of the Bensley community, stalwart in his dedication to his church and a champion of preserving local history. His death left family, friends and neighbors reeling with emotion.



Walker was recognized by the county supervisors in 2017 for his dedication to historic preservation and community involvement. He served for over 30 years in many organizations such as the Chesterfield County Preservation Committee, the Jefferson Davis Association, Chesterfield Historical Society, the Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission and others.



“Bryan was a gentle, quiet man who absolutely loved being around people and interacting with them on a wide range of topics,” said Marshall Trammell Jr., who served on the county school board for 21 years and was a close friend. “He was most passionate about the Falling Creek Iron Works project.”



Trammell said Walker loved old cars, especially convertibles. “He often said that he considered those old cars works in progress, kind of like him,” Trammell said. “He said age made [the cars] more genteel, easier to maintain and less fussy than newer models. He said that is why they reminded him so much of him. He often remarked that he did not need much to be happy and welcomed a simpler lifestyle.”



Some lesser known things about Walker were his love of photography, especially birds and flowers. He served as Sherbourne United Methodist Church’s unofficial photographer on numerous occasions, Trammell said. Walker retired after a long career with IBM where he worked on mainframe component installations, Trammell said. With his vast computer knowledge, Walker helped keep the church’s electronics in working order.



Walker had two children: a daughter, Katherine, and a son, David; the latter who predeceased him.



Walker was passionate about his church of which his parents, Harold and Della Walker, and grandparents, David M. and Theodosia Walker, were charter members. His grandfather began building the church in 1926.



“His mother was head of the church nursery when I was there and even took care of me as a screaming, loud-mouthed youngster,” Trammell said, noting that Walker liked to tell people how much his mother put up with him and other problem children.



Trammell was Walker’s Sunday school teacher. “He liked to joke that my wife and I were the youngest members of the Sunday school, even though I was his teacher and he and the others were my elders,” Trammell said. “That was his sense of humor.”



“He was always smiling,” the church’s pastor, Pamela H. Culler, said. “He was very active in the church and was always helping with the food bank. He always liked helping others. He will be missed.”