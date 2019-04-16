Grateful entry: New pastor on board at Chester church

He wasn’t planning on moving, but felt God leading him to Chester. Grace Lutheran Church recently installed a new pastor, the Rev. Jaim Gann....

The Rev. Jaim Gann recently was installed as pastor of Grace Lutheran Church in Chester.

Grace Lutheran Church recently installed a new pastor, the Rev. Jaim Gann.

Gann, 44, came to Chester with his wife Janine and children, Sarah, 12, and David, 8.



He replaces the interim pastor, Martin Teske, who had filled in following the retirement of longtime pastor Rich Finck in June 2017.



Gann most recently pastored in Bowie, Md., for 13 years. Prior to that, he was in Carneys Point, N.J., for five years.



Gann grew up in College Park, Md., and graduated from the University of Maryland with a bachelor’s degree in German. He had been double majoring in German and aerospace engineering when he felt a call to pastor. Following graduation, he attended Concordia Seminary in St. Louis, which is affiliated with Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod.



His parents, Janice and Jim Gann, attended his installation as pastor April 7. Gann noted that he was named after a favorite student of his mother, who taught fifth-grade. He recalled meeting another Jaim (pronounced Jaym) when visiting Prague, Czech Republic, while in college.



Gann himself is a miracle because his mother wasn’t supposed to walk or have children due to a major health issue. After corrective surgery, she gave birth to Jaim and his younger brother, Jody.



“I’m really working for Jesus and want everyone to know Him, that He is our Savior, forgives sins and gives new life,” Gann said.



He enjoys teaching confirmation classes for 12- and 13-year-olds. “It’s a blast. Their reasoning is starting to come along,” Gann said. In addition, he can read both Hebrew and Greek, which he uses to prepare for Bible studies and sermons.



Grace Lutheran, 13028 Harrowgate Road, has Maundy Thursday and Good Friday services this week at 7 p.m. and a sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. Sunday, April 21, the latter will be in the church garden.