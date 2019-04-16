Lady Monarchs soccer program flourishing early

Although Meadowbrook High School girls soccer has shown the spirit needed to win games, it’s been a process to build a winner for coach...

This year, perhaps, is the one they make the jump. The Monarchs have gotten off to a blistering start, outscoring their opponents 31-8 in their first five games of the season.



“We have already scored more goals this season than we did last year,” Farrell said. “We are also on track to concede substantially fewer goals than we did last year.”



That improvement on offense and defense has resulted in a 4-1 record as of press time. Meadowbrook took care of business against the likes of Hermitage, Highland Springs, Hopewell and L.C. Bird. The sole loss was 5-1 to Manchester.



“The team has greatly improved,” Farrell said. “Though we have bigger tests ahead.”



One thing Farrell cited is leadership. Two members of the program, Jena Derksen and Marisela Barron, will play for Richard Bland College’s new soccer program next season. Chemistry has also improved on the team, as Farrell said many of the girls get together to play pick-up soccer and have started working on their skills year-round, some playing club soccer.



With the senior leadership in place, Meadowbrook has a few juniors who have really helped the team put the pedal to the metal.



Joanne Torres has been on a hot scoring streak, finding the back of the net 14 times in the team’s first five games. Elvira Ramos has netted nine goals and added five assists. Jennifer Argueta, the younger sister of former Meadowbrook boys soccer standout Rudy Argueta, has pitched in with four goals and five assists. Defender Emelin Trejo anchors a solid defense that Farrell sees improvement in each game.



“A lot of girls on this team have been working hard year round for three of four years and have been through lots of ups and downs to get where they are,” Farrell said. “We are very proud of them.”



From top to bottom, there’s accountability, and an increased sense of ownership, he said.



Coming up are challenging matches, with Region 5 foes Matoaca and Prince George and a date with Thomas Dale.