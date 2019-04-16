Supervisors approve FY20 budget

The Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a Fiscal Year 2020 budget last week that includes an additional $1.9 million in funding for...

The Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a Fiscal Year 2020 budget last week that includes an additional $1.9 million in funding for Chesterfield Schools.



Budget Director Meghan Coates noted that the $1.9 million deficit was created when the General Assembly’s budget did not match what Gov. Ralph Northam had proposed. The county made up the gap with contingency funds.



Included as part of the budget was a real estate property tax rate of 95 cents per $100 of assessed value, which — although the same as last year — will result in a tax increase for most property owners due to assessments rising an average of 3 percent.



Also approved was a slight increase in utility rates. The county’s director of utilities George Hayes previously said that the average residential customer would see an increase of 63 cents a month, or 1.1 percent.



Recycling?

Board chair Leslie Haley noted that the county continues asking questions and being open-minded as it considers privatizing the county’s recycling program.



During public comment, Dale District resident Tyla Matteson requested that the county keep its curbside recycling program, which she said charges $25 a year to those 75,000 users who opt-in to the program. Matteson said that using a private service would result in residents paying $8 to $10 per month, or $96 to $120 per year.



EDA?

The supervisors approved a last-minute entry to the consent agenda setting a public hearing date of April 24 to convey 57 acres on the northeast corner at Iron Bridge and Courthouse roads to the Chesterfield Economic Development Authority. County spokeswoman Susan Pollard said the EDA is actively marketing the property. “This will enable the EDA to work directly with prospects for the best use of the property,” she said in an email.