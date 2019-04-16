Two VN writers win awards

Two of the Village News’ freelance writers recently won awards for their work. Amanda Creasey won a first-place award from the Virginia Outdoor Writers...

Danielle Ozbat





Amanda Creasey





Two of the Village News’ freelance writers recently won awards for their work.



Amanda Creasey won a first-place award from the Virginia Outdoor Writers Association for a story about Chester resident Andrea Sisson and her son Nick summering in Alaska several times and returning with a sled dog as a pet.



Danielle Ozbat won a second-place award for education writing from the Virginia Press Association for a series of three stories about local teachers: Lori Brown, Matoaca Middle School, Latin; Debbie Bailey, Carver Middle School, social studies; and Chevette Waller, L.C. Bird High School, math.



The first-place award was “pretty exciting for me and the Village News,” said Creasey, who teaches English at Colonial Heights High School and began writing for the Village News last year.



Ozbat, who has been writing for the Village News since 2016, said she was surprised and humbled to receive the award.



“It feels good to have your writing validated especially by such a prestigious organization,” said Ozbat, who volunteers with Run for the Fallen at Fort Lee, which will be held this year from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 11.



She has a bachelor’s degree in communication studies from the University of Maryland University College and a master’s degree in media management from Virginia State University.