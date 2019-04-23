Fishing with heroes
CharityCommunity April 23, 2019 Press release
ABOVE: Billy Borum, founder of the ‘Fishing with Heroes’ program, was recently honored by Jim Ingle of USA Iron and Metal with the ‘Patriot of the Week’ award. Fishing with Heroes gives wounded veterans, police officers and first responders an opportunity to fish at no cost in a specially equipped Bass boat. The program was conceived and founded by Borum, an Army veteran who retired from the Henrico County Police Department with a line-of-duty injury.
County opens second dog park
Chesterfield Government Apr 23, 2019
Dog lovers now have another place to take their...
A 16-year-old who has been charged with murder in...
Fishing with heroes
Charity Apr 23, 2019
ABOVE: Billy Borum, founder of the ‘Fishing with Heroes’...
Federal and state lawmakers recently called for legislation to...
New Harrowgate Elementary School coming
School Board Apr 23, 2019
A new Harrowgate Elementary School is on the way...