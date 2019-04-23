ABOVE: Billy Borum, founder of the ‘Fishing with Heroes’ program, was recently honored by Jim Ingle of USA Iron and Metal with the ‘Patriot...

(David Harrison photo)

ABOVE: Billy Borum, founder of the ‘Fishing with Heroes’ program, was recently honored by Jim Ingle of USA Iron and Metal with the ‘Patriot of the Week’ award. Fishing with Heroes gives wounded veterans, police officers and first responders an opportunity to fish at no cost in a specially equipped Bass boat. The program was conceived and founded by Borum, an Army veteran who retired from the Henrico County Police Department with a line-of-duty injury.