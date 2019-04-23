Healthefit open house May 1

Healthefit, a new medical fitness provider in Chester, is having an open house from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, May 1, at 3509...

Healthefit, a new medical fitness provider in Chester, is having an open house from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, May 1, at 3509 Festival Park Plaza in Chester Village.



The business is a 24/7 fitness center that replaces Chester Fitness. Healthefit is the nation’s first medical fitness company covered by health insurance, a press release states. Healthefit offers a “triangle treatment” protocol of using medical exercise, DNA-based nutrition, and behavior modification as medicine to treat chronic illness.



At the open house, information will be available about arthritis, better sleep, mental health, osteoporosis, strokes, posture and high blood pressure.



Food and drink samples and free personal training sessions will also be available. For more information, call (804) 621-5462.