Trending

Chester teen dies after being shot

For the RecordPolice April 30, 2019 Becky Wright

front720
Richmond police are asking the public for the public’s help in regard to the April 15 shooting of a Chester teen that occurred in... Chester teen dies after being shot
(Facebook photo)

Richmond police are asking the public for the public’s help in regard to the April 15 shooting of a Chester teen that occurred in the 4000 block of Meridian Avenue near Jefferson Davis Highway.

Police identified the victim as Samuel Flaugher, 19, of 4200 Creek Way in Chester. He had attended Thomas Dale High School, according to his Facebook page.

At around 9 a.m. Monday, April 15, Richmond police responded to the report of a person shot. Officers found Flaugher suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were considered life-threatening. Flaugher died April 19.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Det. J. Baynes at (804) 646-3617 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, use the P3 app or go online at 7801000.com.

Walker to be honored at Falling Creek Ironworks Park: Event will include tours and period demonstrations

Walker to be honored at Falling Creek Ironworks Park: Event will include tours and period demonstrations

Chesterfield Government Apr 30, 2019

Falling Creek Ironworks Park likely would not exist if...
Chesterfield police to ‘haunt’ DUI drivers with ‘ghost cruisers’

Chesterfield police to ‘haunt’ DUI drivers with ‘ghost cruisers’

For the Record Apr 30, 2019

If you drive under the influence in Chesterfield County,...

Prepare to eat well by planning simple meals

Commentary Apr 30, 2019

It seems our society is obsessed with quantity instead of quality....

Robbery suspect apprehended

For the Record Apr 30, 2019

Chesterfield police served a warrant on a man who was wanted...

One resident displaced, two cats perish

Fire & EMS Apr 30, 2019

A man was displaced from his home after a fire broke...
Chester teen dies after being shot

Chester teen dies after being shot

For the Record Apr 30, 2019

Richmond police are asking the public for the public’s...
Copyright 2018. All rights reserved.