Chester teen dies after being shot

Richmond police are asking the public for the public’s help in regard to the April 15 shooting of a Chester teen that occurred in the 4000 block of Meridian Avenue near Jefferson Davis Highway.



Police identified the victim as Samuel Flaugher, 19, of 4200 Creek Way in Chester. He had attended Thomas Dale High School, according to his Facebook page.



At around 9 a.m. Monday, April 15, Richmond police responded to the report of a person shot. Officers found Flaugher suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were considered life-threatening. Flaugher died April 19.



Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Det. J. Baynes at (804) 646-3617 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, use the P3 app or go online at 7801000.com.