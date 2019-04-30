Chesterfield attorney awarded for public service

Michael Chernau, a deputy Chesterfield County attorney, was recently awarded the A. Robert Cherin Award by the Local Government Attorneys of Virginia Inc. Chernau...

Chernau got the award for exemplary public service. He is the third attorney from the Chesterfield County Attorney’s Office to win the award.



The A. Robert Cherin Award for an Outstanding Deputy or Assistant Local Government Attorney honors one who has demonstrated exemplary public service that reflects a personal commitment to the highest ethical and professional principles.



“The award was created to recognize what Mike gives Chesterfield County every day,” Chesterfield County Attorney Jeffrey Mincks said. “Mike is respected throughout Virginia for his work ethic, his professionalism and his exemplary character, and I cannot think of a more deserving recipient of the 2019 award.”