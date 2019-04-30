Chesterfield police to ‘haunt’ DUI drivers with ‘ghost cruisers’

If you drive under the influence in Chesterfield County, your chance of getting pulled over and arrested may have gone up with the recent...

“The cruisers are low-profile without the traditional light bar on the roof, and they have low-profile graphics on the side to minimize the amount they stand out,” police spokeswoman Liz Caroon said.



Both of the department’s “ghost cruisers” are 2017 Ford Tauruses. One will be deployed in the north district, and the other in the south district.



There were 291 DUI-related crashes and 805 DUI-related arrests in the county last year, Caroon said.



The purpose of the “ghost cruisers” is to aid the officers who focus on DUI enforcement, which goes in line with the department’s goal of preserving life, Caroon said.



Aside from reflective graphics and a different light package, the “Ghost cruisers” are standard patrol cars. The reflective graphics cost about $125 more than standard patrol vehicle graphics, she said.



The “ghost cruisers” are already patrolling the county.