Trending
Chesterfield police to ‘haunt’ DUI drivers with ‘ghost cruisers’ Chesterfield police to ‘haunt’ DUI drivers with ‘ghost cruisers’

Chesterfield police to ‘haunt’ DUI drivers with ‘ghost cruisers’

For the RecordPolice April 30, 2019 Becky Wright

front720
If you drive under the influence in Chesterfield County, your chance of getting pulled over and arrested may have gone up with the recent... Chesterfield police to ‘haunt’ DUI drivers with ‘ghost cruisers’

If you drive under the influence in Chesterfield County, your chance of getting pulled over and arrested may have gone up with the recent launch of the county police department’s “ghost cruiser.”

“The cruisers are low-profile without the traditional light bar on the roof, and they have low-profile graphics on the side to minimize the amount they stand out,” police spokeswoman Liz Caroon said.

Both of the department’s “ghost cruisers” are 2017 Ford Tauruses. One will be deployed in the north district, and the other in the south district.

There were 291 DUI-related crashes and 805 DUI-related arrests in the county last year, Caroon said.

The purpose of the “ghost cruisers” is to aid the officers who focus on DUI enforcement, which goes in line with the department’s goal of preserving life, Caroon said.

Aside from reflective graphics and a different light package, the “Ghost cruisers” are standard patrol cars. The reflective graphics cost about $125 more than standard patrol vehicle graphics, she said.

The “ghost cruisers” are already patrolling the county.

Walker to be honored at Falling Creek Ironworks Park: Event will include tours and period demonstrations

Walker to be honored at Falling Creek Ironworks Park: Event will include tours and period demonstrations

Chesterfield Government Apr 30, 2019

Falling Creek Ironworks Park likely would not exist if...
Chesterfield police to ‘haunt’ DUI drivers with ‘ghost cruisers’

Chesterfield police to ‘haunt’ DUI drivers with ‘ghost cruisers’

For the Record Apr 30, 2019

If you drive under the influence in Chesterfield County,...

Prepare to eat well by planning simple meals

Commentary Apr 30, 2019

It seems our society is obsessed with quantity instead of quality....

Robbery suspect apprehended

For the Record Apr 30, 2019

Chesterfield police served a warrant on a man who was wanted...

One resident displaced, two cats perish

Fire & EMS Apr 30, 2019

A man was displaced from his home after a fire broke...
Chester teen dies after being shot

Chester teen dies after being shot

For the Record Apr 30, 2019

Richmond police are asking the public for the public’s...
Copyright 2018. All rights reserved.