County Parks and Rec office moving

Chesterfield Government April 30, 2019 Press release

The Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation Department’s administrative office will be moving from its current location at 6801 Mimms Loop to 12140 Harrowgate Road, the former home of the Chester Library.

The move is planned for May 13-14. The office is temporarily relocating until a new administrative office is completed at the old Beulah Elementary School. Public parking is available off Werth Street.

Sharon K. Entsminger, Parks and Rec marketing and communications supervisor, said the administration office should be at the Harrowgate Road location for about two years.

Moving Parks and Rec into the former library allows the county to proceed with renovating their current offices for a new occupant, the real estate assessor, said Clay Bowles, director of general services. For more information, call (804) 748-1623.

