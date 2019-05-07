Chester resident turns 99
May 7, 2019
Bernice Elder Bennett turned 99 on April 25. She celebrated her special day with many loved ones and friends at Tyler’s Retreat nursing home, 12001 Iron Bridge Road on April 27. She is pictured with her youngest sister, June Elder Williams. (Manuel Ruiz-Albino photo)
