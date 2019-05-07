Trending

Strong Men and Women exhibit coming to Matoaca

Community May 7, 2019 Press release

The Rev. Andrew J. White

Matoaca High School invites community members to view the 2019 Strong Men & Women in Virginia History exhibit, currently on loan from Library of Virginia, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Monday, May 13.

The annual exhibit honors seven distinguished black Americans, past and present, who have made important contributions to the state, nation or their professions.

Attendees will be able to meet the Rev. Andrew J. White Sr., one of this year’s honorees.

During his career, which included leading Zion Baptist Church in Petersburg from 1963 to 2011, White was a prominent advocate for health care, education and community service.

The Strong Men & Women exhibit is produced by the Library of Virginia in partnership with Dominion Energy.

Matoaca High School is located in southern Chesterfield at 17700 Longhouse Lane,

For more information, call Dale Harter, MAHS librarian, at (804) 590-3108, ext. 227.

Strong Men and Women exhibit coming to Matoaca

