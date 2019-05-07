Three displaced, dog rescued from house fire

Three adults were displaced when fire damaged their home in the 5300 block of Ridgerun Terrace on Thursday, May 2. Fire and medical personnel...

Fire and medical personnel were dispatched to the residence at 12:51 a.m., Chesterfield Fire and EMS spokesman Jason Elmore said.



Fire could be seen coming from the rear of the structure, he said.

The three adults had escaped the home while firefighters were en route.



“Firefighters entered the home and discovered the dog on the lower level,” Elmore said. “The dog was removed and checked out and found to be in good health. No treatment was needed.”



The fire marshal’s investigation found the fire’s cause to be discarded smoking materials on the backside exterior of the house, Elmore said.



The displaced are being assisted by family.