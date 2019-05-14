Trending

Ivey UMC dedicates prayer labyrinth

Community May 14, 2019 Press release

front730
The community has a new path for prayer. High school student Chris Ganoe recently built a labyrinth outside Ivey Memorial United Methodist Church, located... Ivey UMC dedicates prayer labyrinth
The Rev. Anita Mays Lucord stands next to Chris Ganoe, who recently built a labyrinth outside Ivey United Methodist.

The community has a new path for prayer.

High school student Chris Ganoe recently built a labyrinth outside Ivey Memorial United Methodist Church, located on the northwest corner of Jefferson Davis Highway and Harrowgate Road.

An International Baccalaureate student at Prince George High School, Ganoe was required to complete a “capstone” project to successfully finish the five-year program. His project was to have community impact and align with his personal interests.

Given his strong faith and commitment to his church, it was an easy decision to take the project from the classroom to the church grounds.

With the support and guidance of his mentor, Pastor Anita Mays Lucord, Ganoe proposed the project to the church council and trustees as a way to enhance Ivey Memorial and provide an opportunity for community outreach.

Once approved, Ganoe received financial support from various church members and groups and discounted pricing on materials from Lowe’s Home Improvement of Chester.

Challenged by winter weather and a wet spring, Ganoe and family members cleared brush and yard debris from the surrounding wooded area, cut tree limbs, and removed buried trash. Ditches had to be cleaned for better drainage and the construction site dug out and leveled.

Once a ground barrier was laid, 41 walking stones were patterned in a spiral design that leads to a brick cross in the heart of the labyrinth. Three tons of gravel finished the design of the pathway that connects the labyrinth to the church’s outdoor chapel. Final touches included a chain perimeter and dedication sign.

Ivey Memorial’s prayer labyrinth is an outdoor space that anyone can use for silent meditation through personal thought and prayer.

Prayer labyrinths have been used for centuries by all faiths for personal prayer walks and have proven to provide spiritual, emotional and health benefits to people.

Ganoe believes that the prayer labyrinth is an opportunity for people to experience the power of prayer.

Matoaca’s Mahan gets top honor

Matoaca’s Mahan gets top honor

Schools May 14, 2019

A Matoaca High School sports medicine and health and...
New emergency communications director on board

New emergency communications director on board

Chesterfield Government May 14, 2019

Chesterfield County recently named Thomas “Tommy” Tucker as its...
Trucking terminal going up on Station Road

Trucking terminal going up on Station Road

Business May 14, 2019

Evans Construction of Richmond is currently building a truck...
Looking for justice: Father asks for public’s help locating shooter

Looking for justice: Father asks for public’s help locating shooter

Crime Solvers May 14, 2019

Tony Flaugher is looking for justice for his son....

New ‘Access On Demand’ transportation program being offered by county

Chesterfield Government May 14, 2019

Getting around in Chesterfield just got easier with the launch of...

County 1 of 15 to participate in national opioid treatment initiative

Chesterfield Government May 14, 2019

Chesterfield County announced last week that it is one of 15...
Copyright 2018. All rights reserved.