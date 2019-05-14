Lee recognized as ‘steward of the river’

Bensley resident LaTika Lee recently was recognized as one of four “stewards of the river” by the James River Advisory Council. Lee received the...

Bensley resident LaTika Lee recently was recognized as one of four “stewards of the river” by the James River Advisory Council. Lee received the Historical Values Award from the nonprofit.

She has coordinated presentations that explore the history of the James River: “Diversity on the River – Forgotten History Lecture Series.” She has coordinated lectures such as, “Diamonds, Education, Emancipation and Race: The Family of Silas Omohundro,” “Down by The Riverside: African American Heritage on America’s Rivers,” “The Story of Henry ‘Box’ Brown,” “The Secret Life of Lucy Bosman and Murder on Second Street: The Jackson Ward Murders” and “The Battle of New Market Heights: Freedom will be Theirs by the Sword.”