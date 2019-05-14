New ‘Access On Demand’ transportation program being offered by county

Getting around in Chesterfield just got easier with the launch of Chesterfield County’s newest transportation program, Access On Demand. The service is the first...

The service is the first of its kind in the region, offering affordable, specialized transportation for individuals who are age 60 and older, have a disability or live in a low-income household.



Launched May 1 by the Chesterfield County Citizen Information and Resources Division of Mobility Services, the pilot transportation program offers same-day service to eligible county residents through four highly qualified providers – Dependacare On Demand, Owl Inc. Transportation, Roundtrip and UZURV.



Access On Demand is 100 percent county-funded. As part of the Fiscal Year 2019 budget, the board of supervisors approved $50,000 for the pilot program.



The direct-to-destination ride service offers transportation 24 hours a day, seven days a week for rides to work and medical appointments. Service is available six days a week, Monday through Saturday, to take riders anywhere they want to go in Chesterfield County.



A one-way trip costs $6. The county covers the remaining portion of the cost in an effort to ensure the program is affordable for county citizens.



Eligible residents who want to become an Access On Demand customers can find the registration form online.



Once the customer receives his or her Mobility Services identification card, he or she can begin booking rides.



Each of the four vendors provides different features and benefits.