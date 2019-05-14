Soles 4 Souls
CharityCommunity May 14, 2019 Press release
Kaiden Walters and Lexi Decker, cousins, organized a Kind Kid Club at Harrowgate Elementary School in the 2017-2018 school year. A ‘Socks of Love’ drive resulted in over 900 pairs of socks collected for the needy. This year, the club is collecting gently used and new shoes for Soles4Souls. So far, more than 1,000 pairs of shoes have been collected. The drive runs until May 31. A collection box is located outside the school entrance. Several churches, including Grace Lutheran, Chester United Methodist and Ivey Memorial United Methodist, are also collecting shoes, which will be distributed to Haiti, Honduras, Guatemala and other nations through Soles4Souls, a nonprofit. (Caleb M. Soptelean photo)
Matoaca’s Mahan gets top honor
Schools May 14, 2019
Trucking terminal going up on Station Road
Business May 14, 2019
New ‘Access On Demand’ transportation program being offered by county
Chesterfield Government May 14, 2019
County 1 of 15 to participate in national opioid treatment initiative
Chesterfield Government May 14, 2019