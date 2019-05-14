Trending

Soles 4 Souls

CharityCommunity May 14, 2019 Press release

Kaiden Walters and Lexi Decker, cousins, organized a Kind Kid Club at Harrowgate Elementary School in the 2017-2018 school year. A ‘Socks of Love’... Soles 4 Souls

Kaiden Walters and Lexi Decker, cousins, organized a Kind Kid Club at Harrowgate Elementary School in the 2017-2018 school year. A ‘Socks of Love’ drive resulted in over 900 pairs of socks collected for the needy. This year, the club is collecting gently used and new shoes for Soles4Souls. So far, more than 1,000 pairs of shoes have been collected. The drive runs until May 31. A collection box is located outside the school entrance. Several churches, including Grace Lutheran, Chester United Methodist and Ivey Memorial United Methodist, are also collecting shoes, which will be distributed to Haiti, Honduras, Guatemala and other nations through Soles4Souls, a nonprofit. (Caleb M. Soptelean photo)

