Trucking terminal going up on Station Road
BusinessEconomic Development May 14, 2019 Caleb M Soptelean
Evans Construction of Richmond is currently building a truck terminal at 2227 Station Road for New Bell Trucking.
The site plan lists a 9,800-square-foot, 35-feet-tall, one-story building and loading dock on 9.16 acres, including 4.36 acres in a “disturbed area.”
The site plan was approved Aug. 15 last year. An employee of Evans Construction said the target completion date is the first week of July.
The land was previously vacant, according to county Planning Department records.
An access easement to the county’s Falling Creek Ironworks Park is next to the site.
Owner Buryl Alfieri was out of town and unavailable for comment, a business employee said.
New Bell Truck Lines also has a location at 13010 N. Enon Church Road.
