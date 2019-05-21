Trending

Coffee and breakfast/lunch?

Economic Development May 21, 2019 Caleb M Soptelean

It looks as if a Starbucks and First Watch restaurant may be coming to 9801 Lori Road. A real estate web site shows a site plan with those businesses at Ironwill Centre, which is described as “a new upscale retail development located at Beach Road and Iron Bridge Road.” The website says the delivery date is 2020. A First Watch is also located at 1402 W. Huguenot Road with business hours of 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

TDHS boys soccer headed to state tourney?

Soccer May 21, 2019

Economic Development May 21, 2019

Which way Matoaca? Supervisors candidates speak at forum

Board of Supervisors May 21, 2019

Mission Possible: Local church builds riding arena and run-in shed for horses

Community May 21, 2019

Rural connections: Some Rhodes Lane residents waiting for broadband access

Board of Supervisors May 21, 2019

Police identify teen killed by train

Police May 21, 2019

