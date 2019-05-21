It looks as if a Starbucks and First Watch restaurant may be coming to 9801 Lori Road. A real estate web site shows a...
It looks as if a Starbucks and First Watch restaurant may be coming to 9801 Lori Road. A real estate web site shows a site plan with those businesses at Ironwill Centre, which is described as “a new upscale retail development located at Beach Road and Iron Bridge Road.” The website says the delivery date is 2020. A First Watch is also located at 1402 W. Huguenot Road with business hours of 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
TDHS boys soccer headed to state tourney?
Soccer May 21, 2019
Even as a player, Griff Fowler knew one day...
Coffee and breakfast/lunch?
Economic Development May 21, 2019
Two of the three Republican candidates for their party’s...
Mission Possible: Local church builds riding arena and run-in shed for horses
Community May 21, 2019
When Jeannie Fee took on the leadership role of...
Rural connections: Some Rhodes Lane residents waiting for broadband access
Board of Supervisors May 21, 2019
Hurry up and wait. That’s pretty much what some...
Police identify teen killed by train
Police May 21, 2019
Chesterfield County Police last week identified a 16-year-old who...