Coffee and breakfast/lunch?

It looks as if a Starbucks and First Watch restaurant may be coming to 9801 Lori Road. A real estate web site shows a site plan with those businesses at Ironwill Centre, which is described as “a new upscale retail development located at Beach Road and Iron Bridge Road.” The website says the delivery date is 2020. A First Watch is also located at 1402 W. Huguenot Road with business hours of 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.