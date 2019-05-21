Cold treats

Holly Willis, 13, on right, and Taylor Nestor, 19, passed out ice cream sandwiches at Tyler’s Retreat nursing home May 14 as part of...

Holly Willis, 13, on right, and Taylor Nestor, 19, passed out ice cream sandwiches at Tyler’s Retreat nursing home May 14 as part of National Nursing Home Week. Pet Dairy donated the ice cream. Willis, an eighth-grader at Elizabeth Davis Middle School, also recently gave Sweet Frog gift certificates to 35 nursing staffers at Tyler’s Retreat as part of National Nurses Week, courtesy of Sweet Frog owner Manju Singha. Willis wanted to honor her great-great aunt, Christine Burnley, who resided at the facility until she died at age 99 several years ago. Willis volunteers at the facility several hours a week as part of the National Junior Honor Society. (Caleb M. Soptelean photo)