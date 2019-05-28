Trending

Police seek missing man

May 28, 2019 Press release

Bryan Austin Sebera, of the 14700 block of Esther Lane
Bryan A. Sebera

Chesterfield Police are searching for a man who was last seen on April 21.

Bryan Austin Sebera, of the 14700 block of Esther Lane in Enon, left his residence April 21 in his red, 1993 Honda Civic bearing Virginia license plate: XMUGENX.

He was reported missing by relatives on May 7.

Sebera, 28, is described as a white man, about 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing about 152 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing black Levi’s jeans, orange, ankle-length boots, and an orange, short-sleeved, button-up shirt. He has tattoos on his left hand, left bicep and left upper arm.

Anyone with information about Sebera’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or use the P3 app.

