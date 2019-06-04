Dump truck spills load on Nash Road

A dump truck crashed in the 11400 block of Nash Road on Tuesday, May 28. The truck overturned after the driver lost control around...
The truck overturned after the driver lost control around 1:30 p.m. Officials said the driver was able to get out of the vehicle on his own while rescuers were on the way. Some diesel fuel spilled, along with a load of wood chips.
There were no injuries, and the driver was not charged. The road was closed for several hours for clean up.
