Dump truck spills load on Nash Road

June 4, 2019

A dump truck spilled wood chips. (Billy Spivey)

A dump truck crashed in the 11400 block of Nash Road on Tuesday, May 28.

The truck overturned after the driver lost control around 1:30 p.m. Officials said the driver was able to get out of the vehicle on his own while rescuers were on the way. Some diesel fuel spilled, along with a load of wood chips.

There were no injuries, and the driver was not charged. The road was closed for several hours for clean up.

