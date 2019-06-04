Trending

School bus driver charged with reckless driving

CourtsPolice June 4, 2019 Becky Wright

There may have been some scary moments for motorists at the intersection of Iron Bridge Road and Deerfield Drive on May 28 when a...

There may have been some scary moments for motorists at the intersection of Iron Bridge Road and Deerfield Drive on May 28 when a school bus went out of control and crashed at 1:39 p.m.

The bus “which did not have any students on it, was traveling east on Iron Bridge Road approaching the intersection with Deerfield Drive,” police spokeswoman Liz Caroon said.

The vehicle in front of the bus stopped quickly for a red light. The bus driver swerved to the right, Caroon said, and struck a sedan and a minivan and a street sign. The driver then swerved to the left and crossed the median and came to rest in the westbound lanes.

No one was injured.

The bus driver, Elfreda D. Tyler-Anderson, 47, of Richmond, was charged with reckless driving.

