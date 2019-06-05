Trending

TDHS loses quarterfinal at state

SoccerSports June 5, 2019 Caleb M Soptelean

The Thomas Dale High School boys soccer team lost a Class 6 state quarterfinal match against First Colonial of Virginia Beach on Tuesday, June...


The Thomas Dale High School boys soccer team lost a Class 6 state quarterfinal match against First Colonial of Virginia Beach on Tuesday, June 4, 11-1.

Thomas Dale finishes the year with a record of 16-4-1.

In other Chesterfield County sports news, Cosby defeated Landstown of Virginia Beach 10-9 on penalty kicks to advance against South Lakes High of Reston.

TDHS loses quarterfinal at state

Soccer Jun 5, 2019

The Thomas Dale High School boys soccer team lost a Class...
Karate class for children with special needs brings joy to students, instructors alike

Karate class for children with special needs brings joy to students, instructors alike

Community Jun 4, 2019

When Mary Setzer was 4, she began taking karate...
Going solar? Colorado firm has designs on south Chesterfield megasite

Going solar? Colorado firm has designs on south Chesterfield megasite

Board of Supervisors Jun 4, 2019

If a rezoning application is approved by county officials,...
Dump truck spills load on Nash Road

Dump truck spills load on Nash Road

Community Jun 4, 2019

A dump truck crashed in the 11400 block of...

Firefighters respond to chemical spill

Fire & EMS Jun 4, 2019

Firefighters, medics and two hazardous materials teams responded to a chemical...
Caleb’s Corner: Primary day is upon us

Caleb’s Corner: Primary day is upon us

Commentary Jun 4, 2019

The June 11 primary election is Tuesday. Since Virginia...
Copyright 2018. All rights reserved.