The Thomas Dale High School boys soccer team lost a Class 6 state quarterfinal match against First Colonial of Virginia Beach on Tuesday, June...
The Thomas Dale High School boys soccer team lost a Class 6 state quarterfinal match against First Colonial of Virginia Beach on Tuesday, June 4, 11-1.
Thomas Dale finishes the year with a record of 16-4-1.
In other Chesterfield County sports news, Cosby defeated Landstown of Virginia Beach 10-9 on penalty kicks to advance against South Lakes High of Reston.
TDHS loses quarterfinal at state
Soccer Jun 5, 2019
The Thomas Dale High School boys soccer team lost a Class...
Karate class for children with special needs brings joy to students, instructors alike
Community Jun 4, 2019
When Mary Setzer was 4, she began taking karate...
Going solar? Colorado firm has designs on south Chesterfield megasite
Board of Supervisors Jun 4, 2019
If a rezoning application is approved by county officials,...
Dump truck spills load on Nash Road
Community Jun 4, 2019
A dump truck crashed in the 11400 block of...
Firefighters respond to chemical spill
Fire & EMS Jun 4, 2019
Firefighters, medics and two hazardous materials teams responded to a chemical...
Caleb’s Corner: Primary day is upon us
Commentary Jun 4, 2019
The June 11 primary election is Tuesday. Since Virginia...