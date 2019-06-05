TDHS loses quarterfinal at state

The Thomas Dale High School boys soccer team lost a Class 6 state quarterfinal match against First Colonial of Virginia Beach on Tuesday, June...



The Thomas Dale High School boys soccer team lost a Class 6 state quarterfinal match against First Colonial of Virginia Beach on Tuesday, June 4, 11-1.

Thomas Dale finishes the year with a record of 16-4-1.

In other Chesterfield County sports news, Cosby defeated Landstown of Virginia Beach 10-9 on penalty kicks to advance against South Lakes High of Reston.