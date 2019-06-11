17-year-old girl facing murder charge in Poole’s death

A 17-year-old North Chesterfield resident was recently indicted on a charge of first-degree murder, joining two other co-defendants who also face the same charge....

Antwoine Durham

Darrell A. Wilson Jr.

Brendan O. Poole

A 17-year-old North Chesterfield resident was recently indicted on a charge of first-degree murder, joining two other co-defendants who also face the same charge.



Anayah Naree Daily was indicted by a grand jury May 20 in relation to the April 29, 2018, shooting death of Breland O. Poole, 19. The shooting occurred in the 4900 block of Burnt Oak Drive near Ivy Walk Apartments, north of Route 150 and west of Route 10, almost 4 miles south of Poole’s Richmond home.



Antwoine J. Durham, 22, and Darrell A. Wilson, 25, were arrested last September and indicted in March. In addition to first-degree murder, Durham was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and use of a firearm to commit a felony.



Daily, who is charged as an adult, had alleged that Poole raped her two days before his death when she was 16, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Police responded at 10:25 p.m. for a report of shots fired, and a man, later identified as Poole, was found inside a gold 2002 Ford Taurus with a hole in the windshield.



Daily’s Chesterfield County Circuit Court file contains an evidence list that includes: a CPX-2 9mm Luger pistol, two bullets, a bullet jacket, a bullet core, a bullet that was recovered from a right lung and a lead fragment that was recovered from a liver.



Daily has a one-day bench trial set for 9 a.m. July 31 before Judge David E. Johnson.



Durham, of the 600 block of Arizona Drive in Richmond, has convictions from 2015 to 2018 for petit larceny, unlawful wounding, felony eluding, conspiracy to commit robbery, false pretense and two probation violations.



He was given sentences totaling 29 years with all time suspended except for one year and six months. On Aug. 15, 2018, Durham pleaded no contest to the probation violations. Judge T.J. Hauler revoked the suspended sentences and ordered Durham to serve 13 years and seven months in prison.

Durham is currently being held without bond in the Riverside Regional Jail.

Durham has a five-day jury trial scheduled for 9 a.m. June 24 to 28.



Wilson – whom the court file shows has lived in the 3800 block of Beulah Road in North Chesterfield and in the 1300 block of Cargreen Road in Richmond just east of Route 150, north of Hull Street Road – was originally not given a bond, but Hauler gave him a $100,000 secured bond during a hearing last October. As of June 10, Wilson was in the Chesterfield Jail.



Wilson’s Circuit Court evidence list reflects 30 plastic bag corners with marijuana.



Wilson has a status hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. July 2 before Judge Steven McCallum.



Durham’s and Wilson’s court files state that Google data was sealed May 22. That data contains some of Wilson’s location, browsing and search histories, Gmail content and a letter.