L. C. Bird High graduates 450

L. C. Bird High School principal Adrienne Blanton gave a sentimental speech noting this was her first graduating class as a principal.

“This group is one of the most active senior classes I’ve ever seen,” she said, as she recognized students who participated in sports, clubs and community service.

Chesterfield County Public Schools superintendent Merv Daugherty began his speech by commending all veterans in attendance in honor of D-day, June 6.

He complimented the graduating class for being awarded more than $8 million in scholarships; he also gave out $1,000 scholarships to Alexander Dixon, who will be attending University of Virginia, and Anna Ni, who will be attending Virginia Commonwealth University.

“Have integrity and guard your name with all your heart,” Daugherty said, and encouraged the graduates to keep a positive attitude.

“Graduation is a celebration for you, your family and Chesterfield County,” Dale District county supervisor James Holland said. “Your choices will determine your destiny. Always give your very best and help others along your journey.”

The L.C. Bird Choir gave a mellow break between speakers, singing Roger Emerson’s “Stand in the Light.”

Paola Henriquez was valedictorian.

Salutatorian Colby Mills displayed excellent vernacular in his speech. “Stand up against injustice, always speak up,” he said. “No great change has come without conflict.” He closed by asking his classmates, “What will you do to enact change?”

The indoor and outdoor track teams — which won state championships — were recognized by every speaker who took the stage.

The robotics team was also commended for placing fourth in the nation.