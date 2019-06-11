Meadowbrook High School graduates 381

Meadowbrook High School held its 55th graduation ceremony on June 6 at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Siegel Center. A “thank you” message that salutatorian Huy...

A “thank you” message that salutatorian Huy Hoang made to his parents in Vietnamese resulted in cheers and clapping from the audience.



Hoang encouraged his classmates to “reach out and meet others. You never know how a mystery person might impact your life … Nothing comes without risk. It might lead to a brighter future or self development. Get out of your comfort zone and meet new people.”



He cited Jesus’ words as recorded in Luke 17:21: “The kingdom of God is within you.”



“We must unite, be kind and gentle,” Hoang said.



Superintendent Merv Daugherty awarded Excellence in Academics Service Award scholarships of $1,000 to Christopher Lopez Herrera and Collin Brown Jr. They plan to attend VCU and Christopher Newport University, respectively.



David Glass awarded the $1,100 Faculty scholarships to Gloria Soto Gomez and Derick Ernest, who plan to attend George Mason University and the College of William & Mary, respectively.



Principal Joi Lowery presented the Mack D. Moore Principal’s Award to Kenny Hayes Jr., whom she said had been accepted at 19 colleges but plans to attend Old Dominion University.



Valedictorian Nga Thi told her classmates not to forget to take care of themselves. “You can’t help others if you don’t [help yourself]” she said.



“If you have faith and believe in God, all things are possible for you,” Dale District Supervisor James Holland said. He encouraged the graduates to “think critically, pray and give your very best.”



“You have a purpose given to you by God. It’s your job to find out what it is,” Dale District school board member John Erbach said. “We all have people who try to tear us down. Don’t listen to the naysayers.”